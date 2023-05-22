Deadly weekend in Baton Rouge: 3 killed in 6 shootings across capital city

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a rash of shootings that left three people dead and four others hurt across Baton Rouge over what was roughly a day-long span this weekend.

The first shooting was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Victoria Drive, just off Airline Highway. The person shot showed up at a hospital that night and was alive as of Monday morning.

That same evening, around 11 p.m., another person was shot on Scenic Highway near 78th Avenue. That person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, a third person was taken to a hospital after being shot on College Drive near Corporate Boulevard.

Hours later, around 8 a.m., police found 52-year-old Tyrone Davis shot to death near the corner of Tuscarora Street and Weller Avenue, just east of I-110.

Police then responded to another deadly shooting around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Province Place, off Old Hammond Highway. Abel Palomares, 28, was found dead at the scene.

Finally, officers responded to a double shooting at an apartment complex at the corner of West McKinley Street and Alaska Street, just off Nicholson Drive, after midnight. Officials tell WBRZ that Tony Sawyer, 27, was killed and a second person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

As of Monday morning, police have not announced any arrests or released any additional information in any of these shootings.