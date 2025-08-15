Latest Weather Blog
Man serving 20 years in prison sentenced to 55 more years for 2017 Ascension Parish shooting
DONALDSONVILLE — A Donaldsonville man currently serving 20 years in prison for manslaughter was sentenced to an additional 55 years behind bars earlier this week.
In May, Kahlil Howard, 27, pleaded guilty to attacking and shooting a man on the Sunshine Bridge in September 2017. On Tuesday, Howard was sentenced to 55 years in state prison, a sentence that will be served without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension.
The attempted murder charge he was charged with carried up to 50 years in state prison, and the armed robbery carried up to 99 years in prison.
Howard and the man he shot met through a mutual friend, and Howard asked the victim for a ride. During the ride, Howard brandished a handgun and ordered the man to drive to a cow pasture over across the Mississippi River.
Once in the pasture, Howard held the man at gunpoint and told him to hand over his money. Howard then shot the man multiple times.
Shortly after, Ascension Parish deputies apprehended Howard and booked him for attempted second-degree murder and armed robbery.
Howard will serve his sentence after he finishes the 20-year sentence for a 2021 manslaughter conviction. The 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office said he was out on bond for the 2017 killing when the 2021 manslaughter happened.
