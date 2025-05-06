Donaldsonville man could spend life in prison after pleading guilty to 2017 robbery, attempted murder

DONALDSONVILLE — A Donaldsonville man currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for manslaughter may spend the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty to a 2017 attempted murder and armed robbery.

Kahlil Howard, 27, pleaded guilty to shooting and attacking a man on the Sunshine Bridge in September 2017, the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

Howard and the man met through a mutual friend, and Howard asked the victim for a ride. During the ride, Howard brandished a handgun and ordered the man to drive to a cow pasture over across the Mississippi River.

Once in the pasture, Howard held the man at gunpoint and told him to hand over his money. Howard then shot the man multiple times.

Shortly after, Ascension Parish deputies apprehended Howard and booked him for attempted second-degree murder and armed robbery.

The attempted murder charge carries up to 50 years in state prison, and the armed robbery carries up to 99 years in prison.

The DA's office said that Howard is currently serving a 20-year sentence for a 2021 manslaughter conviction, noting that he was out on bond for the manslaughter case when the armed robbery happened.