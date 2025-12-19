Brother of man sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter arrested after allegedly harassing victim's family

BATON ROUGE — The brother of a man sentenced to 15 years in prison after a manslaughter conviction has himself been arrested on terrorizing charges.

Court records accuse 38-year-old Bobby Tircuit of harassing the family of Kedrick Glasper, whom Tircuit's brother Tyrus Watson was found guilty of killing, following Watson's sentencing on Monday.

"I'm happy he smoked his bitch ass," Tircuit said, according to an affidavit.

Tircuit then walked away before turning around and saying, "I'm going to smoke y'all the rest of y'all," before aggressively throwing up his hands.

Deputies added that on Tuesday, Glasper's girlfriend, who had once been in a relationship with Watson, found a video of Tircuit threatening to kill her and her family.

On Thursday, Tircuit was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on terrorizing/menacing charges.

According to arrest records, he is set to go to trial for a domestic abuse battery case in February.