Man arrested for allegedly threatening student on Baton Rouge school bus

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man on Wednesday after he allegedly boarded a school bus and threatened to harm a student.

According to arrest records, 37-year-old Marcus Hayes allegedly boarded a school bus belonging to Community School for Apprenticeship Learning on Tuesday around 3 p.m. without the driver's permission. Once on the bus, Hayes allegedly threatened to harm a student if the juvenile touched his daughter again.

Officers said that other students were on the bus at the time of the incident, and that Hayes allegedly refused to leave after being told to get off the bus.

Hayes was arrested on multiple charges, including simple assault, terrorizing, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden and obstruction of interference with members of staff, faculty or students of educational institutions.