Donaldsonville man arrested for allegedly distributing child sexual abuse material

ASCENSION - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office's Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce arrested a Donaldsonville man for the alleged distribution of child sexual abuse materials.

According to the sheriff's office, on Sept. 5, detectives received information that child sexual abuse material was being uploaded to an online messaging platform.

During the investigation, detectives identified 23-year-old Connor Landry of Donaldsonville as the owner of the IP address from where the material was uploaded. Detectives said they also discovered conversations where Landry allegedly offered to pay a minor for sexually explicit images.

Landry was arrested in coordination with the Office of the Louisiana Attorney General for distribution of child sexual abuse materials, indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.