Man previously arrested on indecent behavior with juvenile charges re-booked for human trafficking

BAYOU VISTA — A man arrested nearly a year ago on child pornography charges was re-booked for human trafficking, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies first arrested 22-year-old Josue Ruiz-Rodriguez, of Amelia, on March 18, 2025, on four counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, three counts of pornography involving juveniles and two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

SMPSO said the arrest stemmed from an incident in Bayou Vista about a month prior in which Ruiz-Rodriguez allegedly "conducted himself inappropriately with a juvenile."

After further investigation, SMPSO said it obtained a new warrant for Ruiz-Rodriguez on charges of human trafficking and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. Ruiz-Rodriguez was re-booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for those charges on Monday.

Further details were not immediately available.