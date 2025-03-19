Latest Weather Blog
22-year-old man arrested after pornography involving juveniles allegedly found on his phone
BAYOU VISTA - A man was arrested for several counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and similar charges after deputies found pornography on his phone.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a home in Bayou Vista on Feb. 22, and their response prompted an investigation into 22-year-old Josue Ruiz-Rodriguez.
As the investigation continued, deputies found out the man had allegedly conducted himself inappropriately with a juvenile.
Investigators received permission to search Ruiz Rodriguez's phone and reportedly found pornography involving juveniles on the device.
Ruiz-Rodriguez was arrested Wednesday for two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, four counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and three counts of pornography involving juveniles.
His bond was set at $30,000.
