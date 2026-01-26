Man on bond for attempted human trafficking of minor actively driving for Uber, ADA concerned

DENHAM SPRINGS - The WBRZ Investigative Unit has learned a man out on bond for attempted human trafficking of a minor is still actively rideshare driving.

Leonard Crawford, 56, was arrested in a Livingston Parish sting operation back in November when he tried to meet up with two young women for sex.

"He thought he was meeting two women — one of age, one underage — for the purpose of exchanging money for sex, and of course, when he arrived at the location, it was LPSO, and they made the arrest of the individual," Assistant District Attorney Brad Cascio said.

According to Cascio, the Denham Springs father and husband thought he had arranged to pay an underage girl and another woman for sex.

"They had agreed to exchange money for sex with a juvenile, which falls under the human trafficking statute."

Crawford bonded out on a $150,000 bond and, according to a tip to the WBRZ Investigative Unit, has been driving for Uber.

"Even though he's innocent until proven guilty, it makes me very uncomfortable to know that an individual who has bonded out on these types of charges is coming into contact with dozens, if not hundreds, of people on a regular basis," Cascio said. “These individuals have no idea what's going on with this man."

Receipts from Uber show Crawford, who has a five-star rating, made a trip just a couple of weeks ago in mid-January. We aren't providing the exact date and time to protect the tipster's identity. They tell us they didn't realize who he was until after the ride.

While Crawford has the regular bond conditions like not being able to leave the state, there's nothing barring him from continuing to be a rideshare driver. Cascio, who is running for district attorney, says there should be.

"I wish the state legislature would impose stricter special conditions on these types of offenses. If you go back a few years ago when Gwen's Law was passed...there's automatically a protective order put in place for an alleged victim of a domestic abuse battery, which I think is great because it protects that alleged victim, but if we're willing to protect alleged victims of domestic abuse battery, we should be able to protect juveniles from alleged sexual offenders."

Crawford did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

Uber would not provide their policy for vetting drivers who get arrested.