Man kills dog locked in kennel
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after killing a dog while it was locked in a kennel.
Police say 35-year-old Reynold Lovely entered a woman's porch on Balis Drive and shot her dog. Lovely then forced himself into the woman's home and began arguing with her over missing cell phones.
Lovely waved his gun while arguing with the victim.
Lovely was taken into custody at the scene. His charges include felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault and home invasion.
