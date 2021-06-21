Man killed in Sunday night shooting on Monet Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police were called to the scene of a Sunday night shooting that left one person dead in Baton Rouge's Lobdell/Woodale area, authorities say.

According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department, officials were dispatched to the 1000 block of Monet Drive in regards to a reported shooting around 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a male victim who, 'suffered fatal injuries.'

At this time, few details related to the deadly shooting have been confirmed.

Police say additional information will be released as they proceed with their investigation.