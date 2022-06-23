94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man killed in overnight crash involving dump truck on Scenic Highway

31 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, June 23 2022 Jun 23, 2022 June 23, 2022 11:11 AM June 23, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man died Wednesday night after he rear-ended a dump truck on an East Baton Rouge highway.

Th crash happened around 9 p.m. on Scenic Highway, just north of Thomas Road. According to Louisiana State Police, 45-year-old Lamontache Williams was driving an SUV northbound when he struck the back of the truck.

Willams was not wearing a seat belt at the time and died at the scene. The dump truck driver was not hurt. 

Police are still investigating what caused the crash. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days