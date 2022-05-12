Man killed in drive-by was brother of Mall of La. shooting suspect

BATON ROUGE - A man who died nearly seven months after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting outside his house shared that address with his brother, a man later booked for killing two teenagers outside the Mall of Louisiana, records show.

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Thursday that Germorius Ferguson, 25, died this past week from wounds he suffered Oct. 8 when he was shot outside his house on Lockhaven Avenue. Ferguson lived there with his brother, Demetriyon Grim, who was booked last month for the Feb. 25 double-murder outside the mall.

Arrest records said officers found drugs, a gun and $37,000 in cash at the home earlier this year. They used that evidence to hold Grim in custody until investigators were ready to book him for murder in the mall shooting, which police described as a "targeted" attack.

Sources told WBRZ that Grim has ties to the "Banks Town Mafia," a group that was targeted in a recent law enforcement crackdown. Grim is also the cousin of Malecah Demoulin, who was killed in a separate shooting just weeks after the October drive-by on Lockhaven.

Ferguson was seriously wounded in that October shooting but was still alive when Demoulin was gunned down at a Holiday Inn on Airline Highway that same month. About a year before he was shot to death, Demoulin was accused of killing someone at a Baton Rouge apartment complex, though he was never formally charged in that case.

An attorney representing the family said Grim has requested a temporary release from jail so he can attend his brother's funeral.

Investigators are still working to identify the shooter in Ferguson's killing.