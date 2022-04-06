Sheriff: Months-long investigation into gang leads to 8 arrests, 16 guns confiscated

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Through a months-long investigation, eight members of a gang called the "Banks Town Mafia" were taken into custody and agents seized multiple guns, drugs and cash during the bust.

With help from the DEA and other law enforcement agencies, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office executed nine search warrants and found the following items:

-5.3 ounces of fentanyl

- 25 grams crack cocaine

-1 gram of powder cocaine

-9 pints of Promethazine syrup

-5 pounds of marijuana

-6 dosage units of Oxycodone

-2 dosage units of Adderall

-$54,743 (pending seizure)

-Taurus Judge (.410/45)

-Glock 27 handgun (.40) (reported stolen)

-Springfield XD handgun (.45)

-Anderson AR-15 (5.56/223)

-FN handgun (9mm)

-Glock 17 handgun (9mm)

-American Tactical AR-15 rifle (5.56)

-Sig Sauer 365 handgun (9mm)

-Glock 17 handgun (9mm) (reported stolen)

-Raven Arms handgun (.25 auto)

-Glock 22 (.40)

-Ruger security handgun (9mm)

-Glock 27 (.40) (reported stolen)

-Charter Arms revolver (.32)

-Smith and Wesson SD40 (.40)

-Glock 23 (.40)(reported stolen)

-AR-15 upper (.223)

-“Glock Switch” (full auto conversion part)

-Numerous high capacity magazines

The following arrests were made:

Charleston Street aka "China Black” ( 6/1/96)

-Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm (affidavit warrant)

-Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

-Criminal Street Gang (modifier)



Murphy Young (6/26/84)

-Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

-Criminal Street Gang (modifier)



Louis Clark (9/6/73)

-PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)

-PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)

-Poss. of Sch. II (Cocaine)

-Convicted Felon in Poss. of a Firearm

-Poss. of a Firearm with CDS

-Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

-Criminal Street Gang (modifier)

Keondre Young aka "Trouble" (12/8/2002) – Fired Shots at Law Enforcement

-Attempted 1st Degree Murder of Police Officer (3 counts)

-Illegal Discharge of a Firearm

-Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm

-PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)

-Poss. of Sch. II (Oxycodone)

-Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm (Affidavit Warrant)

-Dist. of Sch. II (Affidavit Warrant)

-Criminal Street Gang (modifier)

Trumoney Harris (9/26/01)

-Poss. of a Stolen Firearm

-Criminal Street Gang (modifier)

Daniel Perkins (9/8/03)

-PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)

-Poss. of a Stolen Firearm

-Poss. of a Firearm with CDS

-Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

-Criminal Street Gang (modifier)

Horace Wells (08/25/88) (Booked in Livingston Parish)

-Fugitive through EBRSO for Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm.

-PWITD Sch. I CDS (Marijuana)

-Possession of Sch. I CDS (Heroin)

-Poss. of Firearm with CDS

-Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

-Poss. of CDS in Presence of Minors

-Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm (2) Semi-automatic handguns

Keyan Cloud (06/22/91) (Booked in Livingston Parish)

-PWITD Sch. I CDS (Marijuana)

-Poss. of Sch. I CDS (Heroin)

-Poss. of Firearm with CDS

-Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

-Poss. of CDS in Presence of Minors

Statement from District Attorney Hillar Moore:



We applaud the diligent work of the EBRSO narcotics division during this investigation. Working with them allowed my office to identify those arrestees who have previously been arrested snd are currently out on bond or probation/parole supervision. We have asked and filed motions to revoke the bonds of those who are out on previous bonds snd the court has ordered holds on those defendants where appropriate.

The number and capacity of the weapons seized are troubling as is the “glock switch” which was seized.