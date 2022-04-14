21-year-old arrested in deadly drive-by shooting outside Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Police announced an arrest in a brazen shooting outside the Mall of Louisiana nine days after the suspect was taken into custody.

On Thursday, the Baton Rouge Police Department announced the arrest of 21-year-old Demetriyon Grim, who was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of a weapon.

According the the U.S. Marshals Service, Grim was arrested April 5 when officers executed a search warrant for a home on Lockhaven Drive in Baton Rouge. Officers found $37,000 in cash, several hundred doses of Ecstasy, weed and a gun.

Along with the BRPD, Grim was wanted by the Chambers County Texas Sheriff's Office for money laundering.

At the time, a police spokesperson said the shooting was a targeted attack tied to "violent groups" in the area. Two teenagers died in the shooting, and two others were hospitalized.

