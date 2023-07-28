81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man issued citation for owning an alligator, arrested for attempted murder

3 hours 46 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, July 28 2023 Jul 28, 2023 July 28, 2023 4:30 AM July 28, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a man for second-degree murder while the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued him a citation for illegal ownership of an alligator. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a home on North Stevendale Road Wednesday afternoon on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, the victim told officers that he had walked up to the home of Rickey Miguez, 68, who had reportedly shot at him multiple times through a wall. 

The victim then ran to a neighbor's house for help. Arrest documents did not specify what led to the shooting. 

After BRPD's Special Response Team asked Miguez multiple times to leave the home, Miguez was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, resisting an officer, and illegal use of weapons. He was also cited by LDWF agents for the illegal ownership of an alligator that he was holding in his home. 

Trending News

Agents released the alligator into a nearby creek. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days