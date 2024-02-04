Man found dead in Raccourci Old River; may have had medical emergency, sources say

58°
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATCHELOR - A body was found in the Raccourci Old River near a camp in Batchelor on Sunday afternoon. 

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said a boat that was still running but unoccupied drifted over to a camp on Porter Monk Road around 1:20 p.m. Deputies found a 59-year-old Jack Bradley Jr. floating in the river nearby. 

Deputies said no foul play is expected. Sources told WBRZ that Bradley may have had a medical emergency before falling into the water. 

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating. 

