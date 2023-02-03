52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man found dead in ditch near St. Gabriel railroad Friday morning; foul play not suspected

1 hour 56 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, February 03 2023 Feb 3, 2023 February 03, 2023 4:54 PM February 03, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL - Police say foul play is not suspected after finding a man dead in a ditch near an Iberville Parish railroad Friday morning. 

According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, the body was found Friday morning shortly before 7:30 a.m. off LA 74 near Railroad Avenue. Witnesses say the body was found near the railroad tracks. 

An officer found the man, identified as 31-year-old Ervin Labostrie, unresponsive on the side of the highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending News

Police say foul play is not suspected, but an autopsy is to be conducted.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days