Man found dead, another rescued after boat sank near Louisiana-Texas line

A boater was found dead and another was rescued after their vessel sank near the Louisiana-Texas state border.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the 20-foot boat sank around 3 p.m. Friday after strong winds caused it to be swamped by high waves in Toledo Bend. Agents with Texas Parks and Wildlife found the pair about three hours later.

One of the men, 52-year-old Alfred D. Jackson of Lake Charles, was dead when rescuers arrived. The second victim was suffering from severe hypothermia and was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital.