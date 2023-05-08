Man dies one week after being struck along Ascension Parish road; family questions police investigation

DUTCHTOWN - A man struck and critically injured along a road in Ascension Parish has died, according to an attorney representing the victim's family.

The incident happened April 29, along LA 74. Darryl West was walking along the highway when he was hit by a vehicle, according to his family.

West's relatives have hired Attorney Ron Haley as they raise concerns about how law enforcement on the scene handled the crash investigation, including questions about what tests were conducted on the driver.

Louisiana State Police published a news release about the crash just hours after West's family announced plans to hold a press conference Monday.

In the release, police say West was walking across the highway when he was struck. The statement from LSP also noted that West was wearing dark clothing at the time of the crash.

The agency said its investigators do not suspect the driver was impaired.

The impact shattered the front windshield of the vehicle and caused a severe dent in the hood.

West's family has spent the past week questioning how investigators have handled the case. On Friday, their attorney said she hoped "that video footage captured by a local business and secured by police will answer some of the questions Mr. West and his family still have."

Louisiana State Police are now leading the investigation.

Read the full statement from State Police below.

On April 29, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle injury crash involving a pedestrian on LA 74 near Sugar Plum Road in Ascension Parish.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Honda Accord was traveling west on LA 74. For reasons still under investigation, 42-year-old Darryl West of Geismar walked across the westbound lane of travel and was struck by the Accord. West was wearing dark colored clothing at the time of crash.

At the time of the crash, West was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the Accord was properly restrained and uninjured. Impairment on the part of the driver is not suspected. On May 8, 2023, West succumbed to his injuries he sustained in the crash. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic and/or crossing the road at a designated crosswalk could help prevent many pedestrian related crashes. Crashes involving pedestrians can often be avoided by following these basic safety guidelines.