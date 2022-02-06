Latest Weather Blog
Man dies after argument, accidental shooting at Chick-fil-A drive-thru in Mississippi, police say
CLINTON, Miss. - A man has died after accidentally shooting himself during an argument in the Chick-fil-A drive-thru line.
The Clinton Police Department told WLBT the shooting happened Friday evening at the Chick-fil-A on U.S. 80 in Clinton, Mississippi.
City officials say the driver, 23-year-old Kendarius Vaughn, was ordering in the drive-thru line when an argument broke out between him and a backseat passenger.
While they argued about the order, Vaughn pulled out a handgun, waving it and holding it towards the roof of the car, officials say.
Vaughn then turned the gun towards his brother in the back seat. Officials report the brother grabbed Vaughn's arm to keep the gun aimed away from him.
According to officials, Vaughn accidentally shot himself in the altercation when his brother pushed his arm back towards the front seat.
The backseat passenger jumped in the driver's seat and drove Vaughn to the hospital, but city officials report that he later died from his injuries.
Trending News
Officials say that no charges will be filed for the shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local hockey team pushing to bring ice rink back to the capital...
-
Spanish Town ball making a comeback after COVID cancellation
-
Tiger fans can buy favorite player's jersey; athlete makes money on new...
-
DOTD planning to add HOV lanes to I-12 in coming years
-
St. George Fire Dept. expanding high water rescue fleet, more equipment coming