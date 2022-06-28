Man cited for illegally keeping two copperhead snakes

Photo via Missouri Department of Conservation

BREAUX BRIDGE - Authorities seized two copperhead snakes from a man's home after he was suspected of illegally keeping them.

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries cited Caleb Hudson, 40, of Breaux Bridge for illegally possessing venomous snakes. The department executed a search warrant on Hudson's home and found the snakes in plastic totes.

The snakes were recovered and donated to the Audubon and Alexandria zoos.

Illegal possession of venomous snakes can result in a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Legally owning venomous snakes in Louisiana requires a permit.