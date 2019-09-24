Man caught on video tossing blanket-wrapped rifle into local grocery store's dumpster

GONZALES - The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help identifying a man caught on surveillance video tossing a rifle into a dumpster at an area grocery store.

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office say the rifle—which was wrapped in a blanket—was tossed into a dumpster behind Chip's Grocery on La. Hwy. 44 in Gonzales.

The time stamp from the surveillance camera says the incident occurred on July 9 at 9:38 in the morning. The suspect then leaves the scene in a silver pickup truck.

The store's owner tells WBRZ an employee found the rifle in the dumpster while throwing out trash, which prompted the sheriff's office investigation.

Anyone with information on his identity is urged to contact officials at (225) 621-4636 or call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.