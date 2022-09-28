Man breaks into LSU locker room, spits on officers, kicks EMTs, is tased in hospital

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man Monday on several charges after he walked into an LSU locker room without authorization, threatened several people, and resisted law enforcement and first responders.

According to arrest documents, the LSU Police Department was called to Tiger Stadium Monday afternoon for reports of a disturbance, where a woman said that Raphael Green followed her into a locker room, where he cornered another witness and assaulted and threatened to kill him.

When Green was confronted and told to leave, he reportedly threatened another witness.

When police arrived, he was "immediately irate" at the police presence. LSUPD said Green did not comply with several verbal commands, and officers used department-issued Tasers, at which time first responders were called to assist.

Officers attempted to handcuff Green while he was on the ground, but Green allegedly slapped the handcuffs away and spat on multiple officers.

LSUPD was able to take Green to its headquarters, with Green spitting twice on the transporting officer. He was handed over to EMS for treatment after being stunned, and as he was being loaded onto a stretcher, Green kicked out at EMTs, causing one of them to bleed.

While at the hospital, Green reportedly continued to spit on hospital staff members. LSUPD reported a second stun gun deployment there.

Once treated, Green was arrested and booked on several assault-related charges, including battery of emergency medical service, resisting an officer by force, battery of a police officer, and public intimidation.