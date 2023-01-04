Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for sexual battery after officers find him listed as contact in juvenile's phone
BATON ROUGE - Police officers arrested a man for sexual battery among other charges after they found him listed as a contact in a juvenile's phone during an unrelated investigation.
Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to a report of sexual assault in March of 2022. The investigation into the assault led to the arrest of a 19-year-old, and while detectives conducted a follow-up investigation, they searched the victim's phone and found "sexually-charged" texts exchanged between the 14-year-old victim and a man name Tejan, later fully identified as 22-year-old Tejan Dottery.
Officers later interviewed the victim and found she had met up with Dottery on three separate occasions, at least two of which led to sexual encounters between the two.
The baton Rouge Police Department arrested Dottery Tuesday on one count each of sexual battery, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
