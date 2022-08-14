Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for attempted murder after running over, dragging Lafayette police officer with vehicle
LAFAYETTE - A man was arrested overnight after running over a police officer and dragging him with the vehicle during a traffic stop.
According to KATC, Lafayette police officers attempted to pull over Jaylin Chavis, 24, for reckless driving in the 400 block of Jefferson Street around 1:20 a.m. Sunday. Chavis refused to stop, leading officers to try and block the vehicle.
The situation escalated when Chavis tried speeding away in reverse, running over one of the officers and dragging him nearly 100 feet.
Police then opened fire, shooting several rounds at the Chavis' vehicle in an attempt to get him to stop. No one was hit.
The injured officer was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. According to the last update, KATC reports the officer is considered stable.
Chavis was booked in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of attempted first-degree murder, reckless operational of a vehicle, resisting an officer and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Police say the incident remains under investigation.
