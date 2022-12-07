70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for alleged bank robbery on Corporate Boulevard

3 hours 24 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, December 07 2022 Dec 7, 2022 December 07, 2022 4:29 AM December 07, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a man for an alleged bank robbery that happened Monday on Corporate Boulevard.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it arrested Floyd Hose Jr., 37, for reportedly stealing an undisclosed amount of money from Cottonport Bank on Corporate Boulevard Monday afternoon. 

Trending News

Hose was arrested Tuesday and booked on first-degree robbery. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days