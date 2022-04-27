Man arrested after woman noticed him taking pictures of her under fitting room door

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday after a woman reported that he was taking pictures of her underneath the door of a fitting room in a Target.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, a woman talked to employees Thursday, April 21, after noticing a person putting a camera underneath her dressing room door.

The woman said she asked the person, identified as 42-year-old John Locascio, what they were doing and got no response.

Employees pulled surveillance video facing the dressing rooms and said Locascio stopped by the dressing rooms four times and got down on one knee next to the door.

Tuesday, Locascio turned himself into authorities and told deputies he was "trying to take pictures of the floor to see if someone needed help."

Locascio was booked for one count of video voyeurism.