Man arrested after cursing out deputy, punching him outside Southern football game Saturday night

Jordan Beal

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested at the Southern University football game Saturday night after cursing out a deputy and punching him for not letting him into the stadium without a ticket.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Jordan Beal, 21, approached a deputy outside A. W. Mumford Stadium around 7:15 p.m. and asked if he could get in the gate and just watch from the fenced-in area.

When the deputy told Beal he needed a ticket to enter, he became agitated, telling the deputy he was "f***ing tripping" and "doing too much."

Beal reportedly left the scene but later returned and asked again if he could enter without a ticket. The deputy refused, and Beal continued swearing at him, according to the sheriff's office.

According to arrest documents, Beal eventually tried to get past the deputy to enter the gate, and the deputy told him to stop. Beal then clenched his fists, turned toward him and threatened to "kick his a**."

After the deputy instructed Beal to leave the stadium, Beal threw a punch and struck him. The deputy responded by reportedly slapping Beal across the face, bringing him to the ground and handcuffing him.

The sheriff's office reported it took several deputies to get the uncooperative suspect into a police car, where he started kicking the roof and windows.

Deputies say Beal was injured when his head hit the concrete and brought to a hospital for treatment before booking.

He faces charges of resisting a police officer with force or violence, battery of a police officer and simple assault.