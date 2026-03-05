TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The Plaquemine ferry is shut down due to fog

5a: Accident With Injury in East Baton Rouge on Reiger Rd. at Exchequer Dr; CLEARED

5:40a: Accident on I-10 EB near Perkins Rd, one right lane blocked; CLEARED

7:30a: Accident. Two Left lanes blocked in LSU on I 10 EB at Dalrymple Dr/LSU/Exit 156B, stop and go traffic back to LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153