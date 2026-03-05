70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute

4 hours 3 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, March 05 2026 Mar 5, 2026 March 05, 2026 4:27 AM March 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The Plaquemine ferry is shut down due to fog

5a: Accident With Injury in East Baton Rouge on Reiger Rd. at Exchequer Dr; CLEARED

5:40a: Accident on I-10 EB near Perkins Rd, one right lane blocked; CLEARED

7:30a: Accident. Two Left lanes blocked in LSU on I 10 EB at Dalrymple Dr/LSU/Exit 156B, stop and go traffic back to LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days