Man arrested after allegedly hitting New Orleans police officer with chair

1 hour 26 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, January 06 2022 Jan 6, 2022 January 06, 2022 3:40 PM January 06, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS - A man accused of striking a police officer with a metal chair in New Orleans earlier this week was arrested Thursday. 

The New Orleans Police Department said Zachary Bott, 20, turned himself in Thursday after a tip helped investigators identify him as a suspect. 

The department said the confrontation happened around 1 a.m. Monday on Harrison Avenue when officers intervene in a fight. Bott reportedly picked up a metal folding chair and hit the officer before running away. 

The officer suffered minor injuries in the attack. 

Bott was booked for battery of a police officer. 

