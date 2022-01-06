54°
Man arrested after allegedly hitting New Orleans police officer with chair
NEW ORLEANS - A man accused of striking a police officer with a metal chair in New Orleans earlier this week was arrested Thursday.
The New Orleans Police Department said Zachary Bott, 20, turned himself in Thursday after a tip helped investigators identify him as a suspect.
The department said the confrontation happened around 1 a.m. Monday on Harrison Avenue when officers intervene in a fight. Bott reportedly picked up a metal folding chair and hit the officer before running away.
The officer suffered minor injuries in the attack.
Bott was booked for battery of a police officer.