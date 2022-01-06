Man arrested after allegedly hitting New Orleans police officer with chair

Photo: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS - A man accused of striking a police officer with a metal chair in New Orleans earlier this week was arrested Thursday.

The New Orleans Police Department said Zachary Bott, 20, turned himself in Thursday after a tip helped investigators identify him as a suspect.

The department said the confrontation happened around 1 a.m. Monday on Harrison Avenue when officers intervene in a fight. Bott reportedly picked up a metal folding chair and hit the officer before running away.

The officer suffered minor injuries in the attack.

Bott was booked for battery of a police officer.