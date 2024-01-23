66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested after allegedly firing gun at six people, striking one in neck

5 hours 6 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, January 23 2024 Jan 23, 2024 January 23, 2024 8:21 AM January 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a man Monday accused of shooting someone in the neck on Jan. 17. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened Wednesday, January 17 at around 9:30 p.m.. Antonio Walker, 48, reportedly walked into an apartment and confronted the six occupants about a prior shooting incident and wanted to know which of them shot his car. 

The victims said Walker shot at one of them, grazing his neck behind his ear. The injured man tried to disarm Walker, causing the gun to go off again and strike a wall. 

The injured victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Walker was arrested Monday for attempted second-degree murder and five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.  

Trending News

Police did not specify where the shooting took place.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days