Man arrested after allegedly firing gun at six people, striking one in neck

BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a man Monday accused of shooting someone in the neck on Jan. 17.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened Wednesday, January 17 at around 9:30 p.m.. Antonio Walker, 48, reportedly walked into an apartment and confronted the six occupants about a prior shooting incident and wanted to know which of them shot his car.

The victims said Walker shot at one of them, grazing his neck behind his ear. The injured man tried to disarm Walker, causing the gun to go off again and strike a wall.

The injured victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Walker was arrested Monday for attempted second-degree murder and five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Police did not specify where the shooting took place.