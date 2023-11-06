Man arrested, accused of stabbing woman with screwdriver multiple times at BREC park

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested on Saturday for stabbing a woman multiple times with a screwdriver earlier that morning, deputies said.

According to an arrest warrant, 35-year-old Michael Thompson was at the BREC Conservation Park along Blackwater Road around 7:30 a.m. with a woman he was dating for approximately one year.

The woman told deputies that the two got into an argument and Thompson stabbed her multiple times with a screwdriver. Deputies said the victim was found with numerous puncture wounds on her head area and her clothes were covered in blood.

During questioning, Thompson told sheriff's deputies that the woman hit him first, he took the screwdriver away from her and started "stabbing her out of anger," arrest documents say.

Thompson was arrested and booked for domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury.