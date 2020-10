Man arrested accused of arson on Florida Blvd.

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have a suspect in custody following multiple fires set inside dumpsters along Florida and Wooddale Blvd.

Information from surveillance videos and other sources led to the arrest of Shay Michaelson for one of these fires.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on 1 count of simple arson.

This is a developing story.