Man arrested months after leading officers on wild chase in rental car; vehicle's camera helped ID him

BATON ROUGE - A man who allegedly evaded state troopers after leading them on a high-speed chase in a rental car has been arrested nearly seven months after his run-in with police thanks in part to an in-car camera.

Marquie Mosely was booked into the East Baton Rouge jail Monday afternoon on charges related to the midday pursuit on Oct. 19, 2021.

State Police said in arrest documents that Mosely, 23, was initially pulled over after a trooper clocked him going 103 miles per hour on I-110 in a Nissan sedan. Mosely initially sped away from the trooper onto US 190, but abruptly came to a stop and began walking toward the officer's vehicle with his hands up, according to arrest records.

The trooper then drew his weapon and ordered Mosely to go back to his car. Moments later, as the officer was having Mosely walk backward toward his patrol vehicle, the passenger in Mosely's vehicle stepped out. The officer ordered the passenger to get back into the car, and Mosely reportedly seized on the opportunity to jump back into the car, taking off with the passenger door still open.

The car headed west down US 190, veered off-road at an exit ramp and "briefly became airborne" before heading south into opposing traffic on Scenic Highway, police said.

Troopers lost sight of the vehicle shortly afterward.

Investigators were later able to determine that Mosely had rented the vehicle from Enterprise, and the business's in-car camera footage helped police identify Mosely as the driver who fled.

Mosely was arrested Sunday in Terrebonne Parish and later booked in Baton Rouge for reckless operation, resisting arrest, aggravated flight from an officer, driving without a license and other traffic violations.