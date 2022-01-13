64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man allegedly shot neighbor to death in McClelland Drive neighborhood

Thursday, January 13 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Thursday on charges tied to a deadly shooting in East Baton Rouge in late December.

Gevartise Armstead, 27, was arrested for the Dec. 26 shooting that unfolded on McClelland Drive near St. Gerard Avenue, in the neighborhood where he lived. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Armstead shot and killed Devonte Long, 20, who lived less than a block away. 

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument. 

Armstead was booked on charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. 

