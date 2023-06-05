70°
Man allegedly connected to stabbing in Ponchatoula on the run
PONCHATOULA - Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a man who they believe stabbed someone on Sunday.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Department, 41-year-old Michael King stabbed another man on CC Road and then left the area.
King is wanted for aggravated second-degree battery. No information about the condition of the victim was immediately available.
Anyone with information about King's whereabouts should call (985) 902-2045.
