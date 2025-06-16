85°
Man accused of killing 20-year-old in March hit-and-run pleads not guilty in Livingston courtroom
DENHAM SPRINGS — A man accused of killing a 20-year-old woman in a March hit-and-run crash in Denham Springs pleaded not guilty on all counts in a Livingston Parish courtroom Monday morning.
Brandon Chenevert faces negligent homicide, hit-and-run and obstruction of justice charges after allegedly hitting Jody Mann on March 29. Mann later died in the hospital.
Chenevert was arrested after two anonymous tips identified him as the driver in the hit-and-run along Reinninger Road south of Weiss Road.
He is due back in court on Aug. 4 for a hearing.
