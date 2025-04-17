Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash in Denham Springs, family says

Credit to Holly Crow

DENHAM SPRINGS - A woman died due to her injuries from a hit-and-run crash, her family said in a GoFundMe.

Jody Mann died Wednesday after her family said "the trauma to her body was too much, but she put up one hell of a fight." She was seriously injured by a March 1 hit-and-run crash along Reinninger Road south of Weiss Road.

"We would like to thank everyone for all the prayers and we ask that if you could please continue to pray for our family and that we will have the strength we need to get through this," the family said. "Her life was stolen from us much too soon and the world will definitely be a much duller place without her."

Brandon Chenevert was arrested after two anonymous tips identified him as the driver. He was booked for felony hit and run, negligent injuring, obstruction of justice, failure to seek assistance, possession of schedule one drugs with intent to distribute, possession of schedule three drugs and possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.