Man accidentally shot and killed during hunting incident Saturday
BATON ROUGE - A 34-year-old man was shot to death in a hunting accident Saturday evening, according to police.
Jacob Altazan, 34, was deer hunting with Thomas Franklin, 54, when police say Franklin accidentally shot Altazan, who died at the scene.
Franklin was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for negligent homicide. This is an ongoing investigation.
