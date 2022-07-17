Man accidentally shot, killed while playing drinking game with gun

BATON ROUGE - A man was accidentally shot Sunday night while playing a drinking game, authorities say.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the man was at a house party in the 8200 block of Keel Avenue playing a drinking game.

Deputies said it is unclear who pulled the trigger at this time.

The man has not been identified.

No more information was immediately available.