Man accidentally shot, killed while playing drinking game with gun
BATON ROUGE - A man was accidentally shot Sunday night while playing a drinking game, authorities say.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the man was at a house party in the 8200 block of Keel Avenue playing a drinking game.
Deputies said it is unclear who pulled the trigger at this time.
The man has not been identified.
No more information was immediately available.
