Man accidentally shot, killed while playing drinking game with gun

15 minutes 31 seconds ago Sunday, July 17 2022 Jul 17, 2022 July 17, 2022 9:42 PM July 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was accidentally shot Sunday night while playing a drinking game, authorities say. 

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the man was at a house party in the 8200 block of Keel Avenue playing a drinking game. 

Deputies said it is unclear who pulled the trigger at this time. 

The man has not been identified. 

No more information was immediately available. 

