'Majority' of COVID restrictions eased, including for bars and restaurants; See latest here

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana will take the closest step toward normal in more than a year Wednesday when the state allows bars to resume near-regular operations, although with strict suggestions.

"Today marks a big step forward," the governor said.

Wednesday, the state will remove the pandemic-forced limitations on when bars and restaurants can serve alcohol, defaulting to local laws. In many places, alcohol sales end at 2 a.m. most days.

Bars had been forced to close at 11 p.m. statewide in previous executive orders.

A ban on people under 21 entering a bar will remain.

"People younger than 21 are still not allowed inside bars," the state said. Bars are also restricted to what the state mandated "socially distanced seated service."

Salons and beauty shops, gyms and fitness centers, malls and casinos also will not have capacity limits, though social distancing must remain.

The mask mandate remains in place everywhere, the governor said.

Businesses and venues that host larger gatherings, like receptions halls, will remain capped at 50 percent of capacity, with a maximum gathering size of not more than 500 people indoors and strict social distancing. Outdoor events will be capped at 50 percent capacity and social distancing is also required. Some events may require prior approval by the State Fire Marshal. Businesses should visit OpenSafely.La.gov for more information.

Indoor and outdoor sporting events will be limited to 50 percent capacity, with social distancing.

The state reinforced: Masks are required under all circumstances.

The latest health order is in place until April 28.