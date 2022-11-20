LSUPD responded to reported armed robbery on campus overnight

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported armed robbery on LSU's campus overnight.

In a message sent out to students shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, LSUPD said it was investigating reports of an armed robbery on West Lakeshore Drive near Dalrymple Drive.

A second message announced officers had cleared the area and that there was no threat to campus as of 3:27 a.m.

No more information about the incident was reported.

This is a developing story.