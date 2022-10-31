60°
LSUPD: reported aggravated assault at dining hall on campus
BATON ROUGE - LSU Police Officers investigated an aggravated assault that took place outside of a dining hall on campus.
According to LSU's alert system, the aggravated assault took place at the 459 Dining on the east side of campus.
The alert, sent out shortly before 9 p.m., said officers believe there is no further threat to campus.
LSUPD did not share any details about the assault and if anyone had been arrested.
