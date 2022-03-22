LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State

The No. 3 LSU women’s basketball team fell to No. 6 Ohio State, 79-64 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

In one of the toughest performances ever in an LSU jersey, Khayla Pointer finishes her LSU career with a game-high 32 points.

With six minutes remaining in the quarter, Pointer and Autumn Newby worked together to score a layup that allowed the Tigers to only trail by three. Not even 20 seconds after the layup, Buckeye Rebeka Mikulasikova shot a three-pointer to make it 26-20 OSU. The Tigers pressed on as Jailin Cherry scored two jumpers and Pointer scored a layup, but it was still not enough to lead. OSU led 34-26, going into halftime.

A second-half that featured an Ohio State run of 15-4 to start the third quarter, Cherry, Payne, Pointer, and Newby kicked it into gear. Trailing by only 11, LSU did whatever they could to score; however, it was not enough in comparison to Ohio’s power on the court. With one minute remaining, Sheldon scored a quick layup to end the game 79-64 LSU.

LSU’s stat leader was Pointer with 32 points, two rebounds, four assists, one block, and one steal.

Jacy Sheldon led Ohio State with 23 points, three rebounds, eight assists, and three steals.