Latest Weather Blog
LSU women's basketball to play on WBRZ on Sunday in NCAA 2nd Round game
BATON ROUGE - After opening up with a hard fought win in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, the LSU women's basketball team will take the court in their second round game against Middle Tennessee State at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon in a game televised on WBRZ.
LSU will continue their march in the Madness on Sunday in a 2nd Round game against Middle Tennessee at 2pm on @WBRZ— Michael Cauble (@Cauble) March 23, 2024
No. 3 LSU started March Madness with a 70-60 win over No. 14 Rice to advance to the second-round for the third year in a row.
LSU will match up with Middle Tennessee State after the Blue Raiders upset Louisville 71-69 with and 18-point comeback in their first round game in Baton Rouge.
NCAA women's tournament play gets started on WBRZ on Sunday with a border-war game between South Carolina and North Carolina at noon with the LSU game to follow in a double-header.
