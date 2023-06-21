93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU women's basketball starting season in Las Vegas against Colorado

2 hours 50 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, June 21 2023 Jun 21, 2023 June 21, 2023 2:37 PM June 21, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - The defending national champions will be kicking off the upcoming season Las Vegas against Colorado. 

The game is scheduled for Nov. 6, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena. Tickets will go on sale in July. Game time has not been announced. 

Tiger stars Angel Reese, Flau'jae Johnson, Kateri Poole and Sa'Myah Smith are all returning to the team, led by head coach Kim Mulkey. 

Trending News

Mulkey and her front office have been busy in the off-season, adding guard Hailey Van Lith and forward Aneesah Morrow - the top ranked players in the country. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days