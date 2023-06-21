LSU women's basketball starting season in Las Vegas against Colorado

The defending national champions will be kicking off the upcoming season Las Vegas against Colorado.

The game is scheduled for Nov. 6, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena. Tickets will go on sale in July. Game time has not been announced.

Tiger stars Angel Reese, Flau'jae Johnson, Kateri Poole and Sa'Myah Smith are all returning to the team, led by head coach Kim Mulkey.

Mulkey and her front office have been busy in the off-season, adding guard Hailey Van Lith and forward Aneesah Morrow - the top ranked players in the country.