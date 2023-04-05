88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU women's basketball stars take over Raising Cane's for lunch Wednesday

1 hour 28 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, April 05 2023 Apr 5, 2023 April 05, 2023 12:33 PM April 05, 2023 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Coach Kim Mulkey and several stars of the LSU women's basketball team took over a shift at Raising Cane's and met with fans Wednesday.

Mulkey was joined by Angel Reese, Alexis Morris and Flau'Jae Johnson as temporary crew members at the Raising Cane's on Highland Road, the restaurant's original location just outside the gates of campus. Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves was also there.

The group greeted fans around 10:30 a.m. and operated the drive-thru and registers for about an hour. The team will participate in a championship parade later in the day, starting around 6:30 p.m.

Trending News

See all of WBRZ's championship coverage here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days