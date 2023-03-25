77°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU women's basketball receives unique gift from wife of late Kobe Bryant
The LSU women's basketball team received a special gift from Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in January 2020.
The team got Kobe 6 Grinches thanks to Vanessa Bryant ?? pic.twitter.com/U9Rqvzus5w— LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 25, 2023
Trending News
A video posted to the team's Twitter account showed the women receiving Kobe 6 Grinches, a special shoe designed by Kobe that launched in 2010.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2MAD: Baton Rouge Buddy Walk; 101 Women in Business Conference
-
State lawmaker proposes harsher penalties for ATM thieves after uptick in crime
-
Business owner says she's facing threats over plans to host drag performance...
-
Damage caused by city worker will cost nearly $1 million to fix;...
-
Prairieville resident could face parish lawsuit over fence position