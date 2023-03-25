77°
LSU women's basketball receives unique gift from wife of late Kobe Bryant

Saturday, March 25 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The LSU women's basketball team received a special gift from Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in January 2020.

A video posted to the team's Twitter account showed the women receiving Kobe 6 Grinches, a special shoe designed by Kobe that launched in 2010. 

